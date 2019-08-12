Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $573.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.45 million. Colony Capital had a negative net margin of 21.02% and a negative return on equity of 5.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share.

CLNY opened at $5.21 on Monday. Colony Capital has a 12-month low of $4.55 and a 12-month high of $6.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.23.

CLNY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Colony Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Colony Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Colony Capital by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,341,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,134,000 after acquiring an additional 59,800 shares during the period. Allstate Corp acquired a new stake in Colony Capital during the 1st quarter worth $157,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Colony Capital by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 378,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 151,190 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Colony Capital by 2,432.2% during the 1st quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 658,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,524,000 after purchasing an additional 632,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Colony Capital during the 1st quarter worth $166,000. 80.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colony Capital Company Profile

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment management firm with assets under management of $43 billion. The Company manages capital on behalf of its stockholders, as well as institutional and retail investors in private funds, non-traded and traded real estate investment trusts and registered investment companies.

