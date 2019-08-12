Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

CMCO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Columbus McKinnon from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Columbus McKinnon from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.75.

Get Columbus McKinnon alerts:

CMCO traded down $0.56 on Friday, reaching $34.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,188. The firm has a market cap of $815.13 million, a PE ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.75. Columbus McKinnon has a 1 year low of $27.66 and a 1 year high of $44.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.92.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $212.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.84 million. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 6.19%. Columbus McKinnon’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Columbus McKinnon will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is currently 8.76%.

In other news, VP Peter M. Mccormick sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total transaction of $290,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,598,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Peter M. Mccormick sold 5,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.63, for a total value of $219,413.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 75,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,748,715.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,944 shares of company stock worth $2,184,581 in the last 90 days. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Columbus McKinnon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Columbus McKinnon by 1,596.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, cranes, rigging tools, digital power control systems, and other material handling products for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

See Also: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.