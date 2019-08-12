Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) Given a $28.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) has been assigned a $28.00 target price by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 144.21% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on COMM. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.50 price objective on shares of Commscope in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Commscope from $28.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Commscope in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Commscope from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Commscope from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.77.

Shares of COMM stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.47. 3,544,765 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,663,532. Commscope has a fifty-two week low of $12.14 and a fifty-two week high of $31.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.16. Commscope had a negative net margin of 5.03% and a positive return on equity of 23.91%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Commscope’s quarterly revenue was up 107.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Commscope will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Commscope news, Director Frank M. Drendel sold 80,800 shares of Commscope stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total value of $1,279,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Bruce William Mcclelland acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $63,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Commscope in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Commscope by 256.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,482 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. grew its holdings in Commscope by 174.1% during the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 5,236 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 3,326 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Commscope during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Commscope by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,052 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

