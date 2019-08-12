Community Shores Bank (OTCMKTS:CSHB) Stock Price Up 2.7%

Community Shores Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CSHB) rose 2.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.00 and last traded at $3.00, approximately 500 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 136% from the average daily volume of 212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.92.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.04.

Community Shores Bank Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CSHB)

Community Shores Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Community Shores Bank, a community bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the communities of Muskegon County and Northern Ottawa County, Michigan. The company offers various deposit services, including checking and savings accounts, time deposits, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Community Shores Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Shores Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.