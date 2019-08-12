Comparing United Development Funding IV (OTCMKTS:UDFI) & Corporate Office Properties Trust (OTCMKTS:OFC)

United Development Funding IV (OTCMKTS:UDFI) and Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Dividends

Get United Development Funding IV alerts:

United Development Funding IV pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Corporate Office Properties Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Corporate Office Properties Trust pays out 54.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for United Development Funding IV and Corporate Office Properties Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Development Funding IV 0 0 0 0 N/A Corporate Office Properties Trust 1 4 3 0 2.25

Corporate Office Properties Trust has a consensus target price of $27.67, suggesting a potential downside of 3.67%. Given Corporate Office Properties Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Corporate Office Properties Trust is more favorable than United Development Funding IV.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.0% of Corporate Office Properties Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of United Development Funding IV shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Corporate Office Properties Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

United Development Funding IV has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Corporate Office Properties Trust has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares United Development Funding IV and Corporate Office Properties Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Development Funding IV N/A N/A N/A Corporate Office Properties Trust 27.67% 10.04% 4.46%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares United Development Funding IV and Corporate Office Properties Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Development Funding IV N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Corporate Office Properties Trust $578.11 million 5.56 $72.30 million $2.01 14.29

Corporate Office Properties Trust has higher revenue and earnings than United Development Funding IV.

Summary

Corporate Office Properties Trust beats United Development Funding IV on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

United Development Funding IV Company Profile

United Development Funding IV invests in secured loans for the acquisition and development of land into single-family home lots, and the construction of model and new single-family homes. It also makes equity investments in residential real estate. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders. United Development Funding IV was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Grapevine, Texas.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations). The Company also owns a portfolio of office properties located in select urban/urban-like submarkets in the Greater Washington, DC/Baltimore region with durable Class-A office fundamentals and characteristics (Regional Office Properties). As of March 31, 2019, the Company derived 89% of its core portfolio annualized revenue from Defense/IT Locations and 11% from its Regional Office Properties. As of the same date and including six buildings owned through an unconsolidated joint venture, COPT's core portfolio of 163 office and data center shell properties encompassed 18.2 million square feet and was 93.7% leased; the Company also owned one wholesale data center with a critical load of 19.25 megawatts.

Receive News & Ratings for United Development Funding IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Development Funding IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.