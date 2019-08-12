Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Computer Programs and Systems, Inc has been serving the information technology needs of community healthcare providers for over twenty-seven years. Headquartered in Mobile, Alabama, the company provides a complete health information and patient care system that encompasses the full spectrum of financial and clinical applications. The CPSI System provides the most comprehensive single-source electronic medical record available and allows the realization of a true enterprise-wide electronic medical record. The Company is a single-source vendor providing comprehensive software and hardware products, complemented by complete installation services and extensive support. Its fully integrated, enterprise-wide system automates clinical and financial data management in each of the primary functional areas of a hospital. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $26.00 price objective on Computer Programs & Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Computer Programs & Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Dougherty & Co downgraded Computer Programs & Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. TheStreet downgraded Computer Programs & Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Computer Programs & Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Computer Programs & Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.81.

CPSI traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,875. Computer Programs & Systems has a 52 week low of $20.72 and a 52 week high of $34.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $327.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.44.

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.18. Computer Programs & Systems had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $66.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Computer Programs & Systems will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Computer Programs & Systems news, insider Victor S. Schneider sold 7,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total value of $189,337.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,545,816.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 2,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $73,669.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 237,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,729,593.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,064 shares of company stock valued at $684,310 in the last ninety days. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 2.5% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 97,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 26,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. 78.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Computer Programs & Systems Company Profile

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

