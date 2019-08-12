Condominium (CDM) Trading 31.1% Lower This Week

Condominium (CURRENCY:CDM) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 12th. One Condominium coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and Graviex. Condominium has a market cap of $129,776.00 and approximately $1,245.00 worth of Condominium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Condominium has traded down 31.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.14 or 0.00264614 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008776 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $143.79 or 0.01262219 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000666 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00020862 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00094480 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Condominium’s total supply is 1,607,137,917 coins and its circulating supply is 1,604,623,114 coins. The official website for Condominium is cdmcoin.org. Condominium’s official Twitter account is @cdmcoin.

Condominium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and Graviex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Condominium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Condominium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Condominium using one of the exchanges listed above.

