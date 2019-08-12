Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lessened its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Willingdon Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 58.91% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $87.22. The company had a trading volume of 56,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,594,015. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.29 and a 1 year high of $90.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $29.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.58.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.02). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.52%.

ED has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Consolidated Edison presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.73.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

