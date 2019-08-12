Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Given a $220.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI set a $220.00 target price on Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Constellation Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup set a $210.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Macquarie set a $220.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $207.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $264.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $223.83.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

NYSE:STZ traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $192.52. The stock had a trading volume of 647,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,091. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $195.96. Constellation Brands has a 52 week low of $150.37 and a 52 week high of $228.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 28th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 14.98%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 32.33%.

In other Constellation Brands news, Chairman Robert Sands sold 23,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.48, for a total value of $4,875,199.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 570,857 shares in the company, valued at $117,870,553.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO James A. Jr. Sabia sold 4,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total transaction of $832,342.50. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 43,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,468,281.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 62,083 shares of company stock valued at $12,675,054. Corporate insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 210.9% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 2,750.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 265.3% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

Read More: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.