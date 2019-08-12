Constellation Trading Down 9.5% This Week (DAG)

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 12th. During the last seven days, Constellation has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar. Constellation has a market cap of $4.24 million and $111,782.00 worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Constellation token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, HitBTC, Kucoin and IDEX.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $484.81 or 0.04257828 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00044558 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001097 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000995 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Constellation (CRYPTO:DAG) is a token. It was first traded on May 24th, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,306,854,874 tokens. Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Constellation is constellationlabs.io/blog. Constellation’s official website is www.constellationlabs.io.

Constellation can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Kucoin, IDEX, Hotbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Constellation should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Constellation using one of the exchanges listed above.

