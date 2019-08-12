Container Store Group Inc (NYSE:TCS) Given Consensus Rating of “Sell” by Analysts

Shares of Container Store Group Inc (NYSE:TCS) have been assigned an average rating of “Sell” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.67.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TCS. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Container Store Group in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. ValuEngine cut Container Store Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. TheStreet cut Container Store Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Container Store Group in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “sell” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Container Store Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th.

Shares of NYSE:TCS traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.76. The stock had a trading volume of 141,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,110. The company has a market cap of $234.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 2.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.91. Container Store Group has a twelve month low of $4.21 and a twelve month high of $12.42.

Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $209.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.95 million. Container Store Group had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 7.99%. Container Store Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Container Store Group will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Container Store Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Container Store Group by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 577,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,224,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Container Store Group by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 4,441 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Container Store Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Container Store Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $386,000. 77.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Container Store Group Company Profile

The Container Store Group, Inc engages in the retailing of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. Its retail stores provide various lifestyle products, including closets, collections, and hooks, as well as bath, kitchen, laundry, gift packaging, long-term storage, office, shelving, storage, trash, travel, and elfa branded products.

