Continental (ETR:CON) Given a €130.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €130.00 ($151.16) target price on Continental (ETR:CON) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Nord/LB set a €130.00 ($151.16) target price on Continental and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Warburg Research set a €175.00 ($203.49) target price on Continental and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. HSBC set a €137.50 ($159.88) target price on Continental and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €119.00 ($138.37) target price on Continental and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €142.00 ($165.12) target price on Continental and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €147.00 ($170.93).

CON opened at €114.14 ($132.72) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €123.53. Continental has a 12-month low of €112.46 ($130.77) and a 12-month high of €190.05 ($220.99). The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.35. The firm has a market cap of $22.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35.

About Continental

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis & Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

