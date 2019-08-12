Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) Shares Purchased by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 44.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,557 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 9,470 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $10,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,784,211 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,120,769,000 after acquiring an additional 51,482 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Cooper Companies by 4.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,834,318 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $839,449,000 after purchasing an additional 112,906 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Cooper Companies by 77.8% during the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 981,302 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $290,632,000 after purchasing an additional 429,340 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cooper Companies by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 721,796 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $183,414,000 after purchasing an additional 63,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Cooper Companies by 2.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 602,699 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $178,501,000 after purchasing an additional 14,293 shares in the last quarter. 96.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on COO. Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price (up from $331.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $336.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Cooper Companies from $325.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Cooper Companies from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $319.73.

COO traded down $1.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $335.26. 1,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,535. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $333.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.90. Cooper Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $228.65 and a 1 year high of $343.33.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The medical device company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.18. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 16.46%. The company had revenue of $654.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.86 earnings per share. Cooper Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cooper Companies Inc will post 12.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.52%.

In other news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.29, for a total transaction of $984,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Daniel G. Mcbride sold 11,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.99, for a total value of $3,785,876.19. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,482,661.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,678 shares of company stock valued at $25,063,536 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

Featured Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.