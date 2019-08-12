Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $29.34. Cortexyme shares last traded at $29.34, with a volume of 197 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CRTX shares. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Cortexyme in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Cortexyme in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Cortexyme in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on Cortexyme in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “mkt outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock.

Get Cortexyme alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.51.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Cortexyme in the second quarter worth $78,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Cortexyme in the second quarter worth $191,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Cortexyme in the second quarter worth $349,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Cortexyme in the second quarter worth $535,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cortexyme in the second quarter worth $1,052,000. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX)

Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's disease and other degenerative disorders. Its lead drug candidate is COR388, an orally-administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which has completed Phase 1a and Phase 1b clinical trials for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease.

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Cortexyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cortexyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.