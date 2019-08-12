Cotinga Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:COTQF) Shares Up 243.6%

Cotinga Pharmaceuticals Inc (OTCMKTS:COTQF)’s stock price shot up 243.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.22 and last traded at $0.22, 2,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 3,900% from the average session volume of 50 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.06.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.07.

Cotinga Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:COTQF)

Cotinga Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer and other unmet medical needs. The company's lead compound is COTI-2, a clinical stage oral small molecule targeting p53 a tumor suppressor gene. It also develops COTI-219, an oral small molecule compound targeting the mutant forms of KRAS without inhibiting normal KRAS functions.

