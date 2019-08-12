Couchain (COU) Reaches Market Cap of $32,944.00

Couchain (CURRENCY:COU) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. Couchain has a total market capitalization of $32,944.00 and $21,171.00 worth of Couchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Couchain token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox, IDEX and Hotbit. During the last week, Couchain has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $485.18 or 0.04267353 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00044490 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001090 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000220 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001019 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About Couchain

Couchain is a token. It launched on May 16th, 2018. Couchain’s total supply is 27,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,441,106,075 tokens. The official message board for Couchain is medium.com/@Couchain. The official website for Couchain is couchain.io. Couchain’s official Twitter account is @Couchain.

Couchain Token Trading

Couchain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Mercatox and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Couchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Couchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Couchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

