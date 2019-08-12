Cowen Analysts Give Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) a $39.00 Price Target

Cowen set a $39.00 price target on Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the travel company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Tripadvisor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday. Cleveland Research initiated coverage on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a neutral rating for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Tripadvisor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.25.

Shares of Tripadvisor stock traded down $2.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.39. 1,716,879 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,851,612. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.44. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.33. Tripadvisor has a 1 year low of $40.38 and a 1 year high of $69.00.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The travel company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.08). Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $422.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Tripadvisor will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 8,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.60, for a total transaction of $370,135.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,714.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 29,230 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 2,292 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 333,516 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $15,438,000 after buying an additional 100,700 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tripadvisor during the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 107.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,685 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 10,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 774,340 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $35,845,000 after buying an additional 25,314 shares in the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

