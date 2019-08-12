Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cronos Group, Inc. engages in the investment in firms which are licensed to produce and sell medical marijuana. Its portfolio includes In The Zone, Peace Naturals, Whistler Medical Marijuana Co., ABcann, Hydropothecary, Vert Medical and Evergreen Medicinal Supply. Cronos Group Inc., formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CRON. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Cronos Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Consumer Edge initiated coverage on Cronos Group in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised Cronos Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Cronos Group from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.85.

NASDAQ CRON traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.25. The stock had a trading volume of 4,043,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,562,524. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.76. Cronos Group has a twelve month low of $5.61 and a twelve month high of $25.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of -165.63 and a beta of 3.43.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Cronos Group had a return on equity of 84.04% and a net margin of 2,521.25%. The business had revenue of $10.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.16 million. Cronos Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 217.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cronos Group will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cronos Group by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 17,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Cronos Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 203,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 4,896 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Cronos Group by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 93,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 9,195 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Cronos Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cronos Group by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 5,986 shares during the last quarter. 8.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

