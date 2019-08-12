Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by BMO Capital Markets

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by BMO Capital Markets in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Cronos Group from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Cronos Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Consumer Edge started coverage on Cronos Group in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Cronos Group from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.85.

Get Cronos Group alerts:

Shares of CRON stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $13.25. The stock had a trading volume of 4,043,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,562,524. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.91. Cronos Group has a one year low of $5.61 and a one year high of $25.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -165.63 and a beta of 3.43.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Cronos Group had a return on equity of 84.04% and a net margin of 2,521.25%. The company had revenue of $10.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.16 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 217.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cronos Group will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Cronos Group during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cronos Group by 161.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 92,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 242,406 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cronos Group during the first quarter worth $460,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Cronos Group by 237.5% during the first quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Cronos Group during the first quarter worth $6,838,000. 8.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group Inc, formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations MMPR. The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada.

Featured Story: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.