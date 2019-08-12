Crossamerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) Short Interest Up 45.1% in July

Crossamerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 110,400 shares, an increase of 45.1% from the June 30th total of 76,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

CAPL traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,616. The stock has a market capitalization of $581.42 million, a PE ratio of 156.09, a P/E/G ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.44. Crossamerica Partners has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $19.20.

Get Crossamerica Partners alerts:

Crossamerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $605.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.59 million. Crossamerica Partners had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 16.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crossamerica Partners will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th were issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 29th. Crossamerica Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,909.09%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CAPL. Raymond James set a $19.00 price objective on Crossamerica Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Crossamerica Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Crossamerica Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Crossamerica Partners by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of Crossamerica Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Crossamerica Partners by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Crossamerica Partners by 258.7% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 50,215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 36,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vivaldi Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Crossamerica Partners by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC now owns 126,166 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 24,692 shares in the last quarter. 31.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Crossamerica Partners

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Crossamerica Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crossamerica Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.