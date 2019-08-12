Crown Capital Partners (TSE:CRWN) Hits New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Crown Capital Partners Inc (TSE:CRWN) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after National Bank Financial lowered their price target on the stock from C$10.00 to C$8.00. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Crown Capital Partners traded as low as C$7.57 and last traded at C$7.57, with a volume of 3168 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.76.

CRWN has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered Crown Capital Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$11.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$9.50 target price on shares of Crown Capital Partners in a report on Tuesday, July 16th.

Get Crown Capital Partners alerts:

In other news, insider Crown Capital Partners Inc. acquired 14,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$8.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$123,210.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 14,364 shares in the company, valued at C$123,210.08.

The company has a current ratio of 7.98, a quick ratio of 7.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$8.16. The stock has a market cap of $74.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.93%. Crown Capital Partners’s payout ratio is 265.49%.

Crown Capital Partners Company Profile (TSE:CRWN)

Crown Capital Partners Inc is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, special situations, management and leveraged buyouts, recapitalizations, mezzanine, bridge loans, and growth capital investments in private and public middle market companies. The firm also provides leveraged working capital loan and also invests in the form of royalties.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Capital Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Capital Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.