Curt Anastasio Sells 11,868 Shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) Stock

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) Director Curt Anastasio sold 11,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total transaction of $259,790.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,833.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:PARR traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $21.87. 140,667 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,344. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.68 and a fifty-two week high of $23.52.

Par Pacific (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion.

PARR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $22.00 price target on shares of Par Pacific and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Par Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Par Pacific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Par Pacific in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Par Pacific by 322.0% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 593,670 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,182,000 after buying an additional 453,000 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Par Pacific by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 657,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,716,000 after buying an additional 204,729 shares during the period. AJO LP increased its stake in Par Pacific by 97.0% during the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 388,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,920,000 after buying an additional 191,313 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Par Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,084,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in Par Pacific by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 183,813 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after buying an additional 43,000 shares during the period. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Par Pacific Company Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment operates a refinery that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, and other associated refined products.

