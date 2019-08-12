CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Shares Bought by Olstein Capital Management L.P.

Olstein Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 183,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for about 1.6% of Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $9,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Compass Capital Management Inc. increased its position in CVS Health by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. now owns 567,653 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,931,000 after purchasing an additional 50,443 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,428 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 4,524 shares during the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,687 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,727,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth $466,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in CVS Health by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 218,215 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $11,899,000 after buying an additional 18,253 shares during the last quarter. 77.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $58.69. The stock had a trading volume of 4,323,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,352,515. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.66. CVS Health Corp has a fifty-two week low of $51.72 and a fifty-two week high of $82.15.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $63.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.66 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.25%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CVS. Standpoint Research upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Guggenheim began coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. CIBC reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on CVS Health from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.14.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

