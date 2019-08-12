Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) Receives $114.40 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $126.84.

A number of research firms have commented on CYBR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $160.00 target price on Cyberark Software and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI set a $140.00 price target on Cyberark Software and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Dougherty & Co raised their price target on Cyberark Software from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group downgraded Cyberark Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cyberark Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th.

Get Cyberark Software alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CYBR. Swedbank acquired a new stake in Cyberark Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $120,062,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Cyberark Software by 428.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 658,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,597,000 after acquiring an additional 533,513 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cyberark Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,253,000. Axiom International Investors LLC DE increased its position in Cyberark Software by 115.0% in the 2nd quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE now owns 751,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,102,000 after acquiring an additional 402,100 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Cyberark Software by 2,646.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 371,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,284,000 after acquiring an additional 358,435 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CYBR traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $118.34. 41,792 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,026,546. The company’s 50 day moving average is $132.93. Cyberark Software has a 52 week low of $64.66 and a 52 week high of $148.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 82.78, a P/E/G ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.58.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.34. Cyberark Software had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 15.23%. The company had revenue of $100.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Cyberark Software’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Cyberark Software will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

About Cyberark Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

See Also: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Cyberark Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyberark Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.