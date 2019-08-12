Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Bought by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 438,220 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,016 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Danaher worth $62,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DHR. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Danaher during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the first quarter worth about $55,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new position in Danaher during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Danaher during the second quarter worth about $69,000. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Danaher news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.23, for a total transaction of $408,722.93. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,092,838.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald J. Ehrlich sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.95, for a total value of $664,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 100,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,375,168.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 392,121 shares of company stock worth $53,603,339 in the last three months. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott lifted their target price on Danaher from $136.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Danaher from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Danaher in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price (up from $142.00) on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $134.00 target price on Danaher and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.54.

DHR traded down $1.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $139.16. The company had a trading volume of 49,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,584,534. The company has a 50-day moving average of $141.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.94. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $94.59 and a 12-month high of $145.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 12.22%. Danaher’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

