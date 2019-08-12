DASAN Zhone Solutions (DZSI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

DASAN Zhone Solutions (NASDAQ:DZSI) is set to announce its Q2 2019 earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter.

DASAN Zhone Solutions (NASDAQ:DZSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.25. DASAN Zhone Solutions had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The company had revenue of $74.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.00 million. On average, analysts expect DASAN Zhone Solutions to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get DASAN Zhone Solutions alerts:

NASDAQ DZSI opened at $9.90 on Monday. DASAN Zhone Solutions has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $15.59. The company has a market cap of $167.90 million, a PE ratio of 49.50 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.99.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DZSI shares. ValuEngine cut shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.50 target price on the stock.

In related news, CFO Mikhail Golomb acquired 10,256 shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.75 per share, for a total transaction of $99,996.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

About DASAN Zhone Solutions

DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks worldwide. It offers broadband access products, including customer premise equipment, such as digital subscriber line (DSL) modems; Ethernet access demarcation devices; and gigabit passive optical network (GPON) and 10G point-to-point active Ethernet optical network terminals.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for DASAN Zhone Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DASAN Zhone Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.