Dash Price Down 5.5% Over Last Week (DASH)

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 12th. One Dash coin can currently be purchased for $104.93 or 0.00921644 BTC on popular exchanges including COSS, Braziliex, LocalTrade and Coinhub. Dash has a market capitalization of $942.00 million and approximately $164.06 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Dash has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Enigma (ENG) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003609 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00000763 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded up 36.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000416 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Dash

DASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 18th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 8,977,127 coins. The official website for Dash is www.dash.org. The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum. Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Difficulty retargets each blockBlock reward decreases each block according to the formula: BaseReward = (MSupply – A)/218, where MSupply = (264 – 1) atomic units and 'A' is amount of already generated coinsPOW mechanism is a voting system for users”

Buying and Selling Dash

Dash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbe, CoinEx, Bitbns, Exrates, Coindeal, BiteBTC, CoinExchange, Coinrail, Graviex, Kucoin, OpenLedger DEX, Ovis, Huobi, Exmo, C-CEX, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Poloniex, Tux Exchange, CryptoBridge, Bittrex, Gate.io, Bibox, Livecoin, Bitinka, Coinhub, Coinsquare, Iquant, ZB.COM, Coinroom, Bitsane, WEX, BitBay, B2BX, Negocie Coins, HitBTC, Bitfinex, ACX, Mercatox, BTC Trade UA, COSS, HBUS, Crex24, Stocks.Exchange, Instant Bitex, TradeOgre, Indodax, OKEx, WazirX, Trade Satoshi, LBank, Altcoin Trader, C2CX, YoBit, SouthXchange, Bithumb, xBTCe, Upbit, Coinsuper, CEX.IO, Liqui, Kraken, Kuna, C-Patex, Binance, BX Thailand, Cryptomate, ABCC, Koineks, Bittylicious, Liquid, BitFlip, Bisq, Bit-Z, Cryptopia, Braziliex, Bleutrade, LiteBit.eu, Tidex, LocalTrade, Sistemkoin and Trade By Trade. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

