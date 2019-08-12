DaTa eXchange One Day Volume Hits $864.00 (DTX)

DaTa eXchange (CURRENCY:DTX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. In the last week, DaTa eXchange has traded down 13.3% against the dollar. One DaTa eXchange token can now be bought for approximately $0.0164 or 0.00000144 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinFalcon and BitForex. DaTa eXchange has a total market cap of $1.26 million and approximately $864.00 worth of DaTa eXchange was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $485.40 or 0.04265316 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00044650 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001116 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000230 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000977 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About DaTa eXchange

DaTa eXchange is a token. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. DaTa eXchange’s total supply is 225,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,819,977 tokens. The Reddit community for DaTa eXchange is /r/DatabrokerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DaTa eXchange is medium.com/databrokerdao. DaTa eXchange’s official website is databrokerdao.com. DaTa eXchange’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO.

Buying and Selling DaTa eXchange

DaTa eXchange can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinFalcon and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DaTa eXchange directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DaTa eXchange should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DaTa eXchange using one of the exchanges listed above.

