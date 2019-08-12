DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) PT Set at $26.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) has been assigned a $26.00 price target by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.38% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on DCP. ValuEngine lowered DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Barclays set a $34.00 price target on DCP Midstream and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup set a $31.00 price target on DCP Midstream and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.55.

Shares of DCP traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $24.91. 528,280 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 799,797. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.35. DCP Midstream has a 52-week low of $24.18 and a 52-week high of $46.67.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.17. DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that DCP Midstream will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DCP Midstream news, Director Fred J. Fowler acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.72 per share, with a total value of $148,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of DCP Midstream in the second quarter worth about $73,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of DCP Midstream in the first quarter worth about $116,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 1,376.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 4,144 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of DCP Midstream in the second quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, American National Insurance Co. TX purchased a new position in shares of DCP Midstream in the first quarter worth about $231,000. 57.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DCP Midstream

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); fractionating NGLs; and wholesale propane logistics.

