Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) in a research report released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

“We include in our valuation given their clinical stage, and view DNL310 as a free call option at this point. Our 12-month price target of $28/share is based on an equally weighted composite of (a) $29/share, as a 35x multiple of taxed and diluted FY34 GAAP EPS of $8.62 discounted back to and (b) an NPV of $28/ share (discount rate 12.0%, growth rate 2.5%). The assumptions are in-line with the expected PE multiple and discount rate of an early development-stage biopharmaceutial company.”,” HC Wainwright’s analyst wrote.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on DNLI. ValuEngine downgraded Denali Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet downgraded Denali Therapeutics from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Denali Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Denali Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.40.

NASDAQ:DNLI traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,977. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.82 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 11.55 and a current ratio of 10.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.40. Denali Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $13.78 and a 12 month high of $28.86.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $4.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 40.78% and a negative return on equity of 11.03%. Equities analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.81, for a total transaction of $141,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carole Ho sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total value of $328,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,166 shares of company stock valued at $1,847,878 in the last quarter. 21.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DNLI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 353,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,331,000 after purchasing an additional 14,475 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $83,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 37.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 9,650 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 18.3% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,407,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,773,000 after buying an additional 1,145,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 136.7% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 6,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

