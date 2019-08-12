Denison Mines (TSE:DML) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.55

Denison Mines Corp (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.55 and last traded at C$0.56, with a volume of 493250 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.58.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DML. TD Securities cut their price target on Denison Mines from C$1.10 to C$0.95 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Eight Capital cut their price target on Denison Mines from C$2.15 to C$1.70 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Denison Mines from C$0.80 to C$0.70 in a report on Thursday, June 27th.

The company has a market capitalization of $329.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.64.

Denison Mines Company Profile (TSE:DML)

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company with focuses in the Athabasca Basin region of northern Saskatchewan, Canada. Its projects primarily includes the Wheeler River, the Waterbury, the Midwest, the McClean Lake and Mill, and the Hook-Carter that covers approximately 320,000 hectares in the Athabasca Basin region.

