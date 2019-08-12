Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) PT Set at $19.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a $19.00 price objective on Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) in a research note published on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Despegar.com from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $15.00 price target on shares of Despegar.com and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Despegar.com has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.20.

NYSE DESP traded down $2.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.26. The stock had a trading volume of 4,218,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,713. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $953.05 million, a PE ratio of 45.41 and a beta of 1.33. Despegar.com has a one year low of $11.11 and a one year high of $21.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.64.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23). The business had revenue of $114.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.90 million. Despegar.com had a negative net margin of 2.60% and a negative return on equity of 5.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Despegar.com will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Despegar.com by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 147,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Despegar.com by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Despegar.com by 10.4% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 54,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 5,147 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Despegar.com in the first quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia bought a new position in Despegar.com in the first quarter worth approximately $143,000. 57.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Despegar.com Company Profile

Despegar.com Corp. provides online travel agency services. It offers tours and corporate packages to destinations such as Paris, Cancun, Rio de Janeiro, Rome, Barcelona, and Las Vegas, as well as vehicle rentals and hotel bookings. The company was founded by Roberto Hernán Souviron, Federico Fuchs, Martín Rastellino, Ernesto Cadeiras and Christian Vilate in December 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

