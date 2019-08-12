Deutsche Bank Lowers Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Price Target to $110.00

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank from $113.00 to $110.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Nasdaq from a neutral rating to a sell rating and raised their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Nasdaq from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nasdaq has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $102.00.

NASDAQ NDAQ traded down $0.61 on Friday, hitting $97.93. 2,323 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 848,008. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.66. Nasdaq has a 12 month low of $75.49 and a 12 month high of $104.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $665.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.06 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 14.68%. Nasdaq’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.84%.

In other news, Director Lars Wedenborn sold 1,946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.36, for a total value of $175,840.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Edward S. Knight sold 22,059 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total transaction of $2,003,618.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,658,097.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,211 shares of company stock valued at $3,454,592. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NDAQ. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 979,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,904,000 after purchasing an additional 13,779 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,593,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,771,000 after buying an additional 47,797 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 4.6% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,475,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

