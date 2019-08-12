Deutsche Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN)

Deutsche Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

LGEN has been the topic of several other research reports. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 215 ($2.81) to GBX 224 ($2.93) and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 273 ($3.57) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group reiterated a sell rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.81) price target (down previously from GBX 225 ($2.94)) on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 299.80 ($3.92).

Shares of LON:LGEN opened at GBX 237.25 ($3.10) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 265.29. The firm has a market cap of $14.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.19, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Legal & General Group has a 52 week low of GBX 221.80 ($2.90) and a 52 week high of GBX 292.30 ($3.82).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.93 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 2.03%. Legal & General Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.52%.

In other Legal & General Group news, insider Henrietta Baldock bought 711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 261 ($3.41) per share, for a total transaction of £1,855.71 ($2,424.81). Also, insider John Kingman bought 649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 253 ($3.31) per share, for a total transaction of £1,641.97 ($2,145.52). In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 2,934 shares of company stock worth $777,896.

Legal & General Group Company Profile

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), Legal & General Insurance (LGI), and General Insurance (GI) segments.

