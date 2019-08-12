Deutsche Bank Trims Bunzl (LON:BNZL) Target Price to GBX 2,380

Bunzl (LON:BNZL) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank from GBX 2,540 ($33.19) to GBX 2,380 ($31.10) in a research note released on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on BNZL. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Bunzl from GBX 2,400 ($31.36) to GBX 2,250 ($29.40) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Bunzl to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 2,450 ($32.01) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,327 ($30.41).

LON:BNZL opened at GBX 2,107 ($27.53) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,129.88. Bunzl has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,026 ($26.47) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,554 ($33.37). The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.35.

In other Bunzl news, insider Frank van Zanten sold 3,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,113 ($27.61), for a total value of £78,159.87 ($102,129.71).

About Bunzl

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It provides non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

