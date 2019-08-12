DHX Media (TSE:DHX) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

DHX Media Ltd. (TSE:DHX)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.73. DHX Media shares last traded at $1.72, with a volume of 26,000 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of DHX Media from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of DHX Media from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of DHX Media from C$2.25 to C$2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of DHX Media from C$3.00 to C$2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DHX Media currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$2.57.

Get DHX Media alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.67, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67.

DHX Media (TSE:DHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$110.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$109.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DHX Media Ltd. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DHX Media Company Profile (TSE:DHX)

DHX Media Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, broadcasts, and licenses television and film programs for conventional and specialty terrestrial and cable/satellite television broadcasters worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Content Business, DHX Television, and Consumer Products Represented.

Read More: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for DHX Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHX Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.