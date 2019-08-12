Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Acquired by Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 943.4% during the second quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC raised its stake in Diageo by 3.9% during the second quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Diageo by 4.0% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 281,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,509,000 after purchasing an additional 10,795 shares during the period. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC raised its stake in Diageo by 37.4% during the second quarter. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in Diageo by 2.4% during the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 4,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.00.

Shares of Diageo stock traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $164.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,571. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $131.43 and a 1-year high of $176.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $169.83. The firm has a market cap of $100.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $2.111 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.19. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.52%.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

