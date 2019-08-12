Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Acquired by Van Leeuwen & Company LLC

Van Leeuwen & Company LLC increased its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at $437,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 517,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,338,000 after buying an additional 8,824 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,388,000 after buying an additional 10,796 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.62% of the company’s stock.

DEO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.00.

Shares of Diageo stock traded up $1.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $164.98. The company had a trading volume of 141,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,571. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.34. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $131.43 and a fifty-two week high of $176.07.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $2.111 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.19. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is 62.52%.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

