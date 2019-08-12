Difference Capital Financial (TSE:DCF) Shares Down 4%

Shares of Difference Capital Financial Inc (TSE:DCF) dropped 4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$3.31 and last traded at C$3.35, approximately 35,000 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 197% from the average daily volume of 11,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.49.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$4.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.20, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.18 million and a PE ratio of 4.71.

Difference Capital Financial Company Profile (TSE:DCF)

Difference Capital Financial Inc is a venture capital and private equity firm specializing in debt and equity growth capital investments. The firm prefers to invest in early-stage, expansion stage, seed capital, convertible debentures, later stage, and post IPO stage investments. It focuses its investments on private growth companies, in the non-resource sector.

Featured Article: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Difference Capital Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Difference Capital Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.