DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) Shares Acquired by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO lifted its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 1.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $1,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Comerica Securities Inc. purchased a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,113,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $331,715,000 after buying an additional 11,115 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,250,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $345,892,000 after buying an additional 217,995 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 50,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,022,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 531.1% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Edward F. Sham sold 11,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $1,390,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,920,036. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock traded down $0.48 on Monday, reaching $119.82. The company had a trading volume of 281,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,703. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.41. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 1 year low of $100.05 and a 1 year high of $125.19.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($1.48). DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 3.01% and a net margin of 10.00%. The company had revenue of $801.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. TheStreet upgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. ValuEngine cut DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.46.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

