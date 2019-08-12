DigitalNote Market Capitalization Achieves $5.88 Million (XDN)

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. DigitalNote has a total market capitalization of $5.88 million and $7,769.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DigitalNote has traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DigitalNote coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit and HitBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.28 or 0.00800722 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00005365 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004242 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000236 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000360 BTC.

About DigitalNote

DigitalNote is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote's total supply is 7,372,476,768 coins.

According to CryptoCompare, “Maximum XDN number: 8 589 869 056 XDN Ready for mass adoption, accurate digital money, the 6th perfect number Libertarian XDN supply with ASIC resistant mining Unique model of market economy combined with blockchain technology Block reward: 150 XDN Constant DigitalNote base mining reward makes it predictable for miners Deposit interest rate: 0.4 to 1.094% annual The only cryptocurrency with blockchain deposits Block target time: 4 minute DigitalNote network is 2.5x faster than Bitcoin Mining algorithm: Proof-of-work, CryptoNight CPU-efficient mining process for average PC or laptop. Minimum transaction fee: 0.001 XDN Micropayments made easy with DigitalNote “

Buying and Selling DigitalNote

DigitalNote can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalNote should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigitalNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

