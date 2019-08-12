Digitex Futures Price Reaches $0.0482 (DGTX)

Digitex Futures (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 11th. Digitex Futures has a total market cap of $36.57 million and $1.83 million worth of Digitex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Digitex Futures has traded 18.6% higher against the dollar. One Digitex Futures token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0482 or 0.00000421 BTC on major exchanges including OOOBTC, Exrates and Mercatox.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Digitex Futures alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.31 or 0.00265003 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008731 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $145.77 or 0.01274488 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000675 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00021130 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00094812 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Digitex Futures Token Profile

Digitex Futures’ launch date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex Futures’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 758,679,218 tokens. Digitex Futures’ official website is digitexfutures.com. The Reddit community for Digitex Futures is /r/DigitexFutures. Digitex Futures’ official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Digitex Futures is blog.digitexfutures.com.

Buying and Selling Digitex Futures

Digitex Futures can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, Mercatox and Exrates. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Futures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex Futures should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digitex Futures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Digitex Futures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digitex Futures and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.