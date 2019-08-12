Direxion Daily Communication Services Index Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:MUTE) Trading 1.5% Higher

Direxion Daily Communication Services Index Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:MUTE) traded up 1.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.53 and last traded at $16.53, 100 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 7,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.28.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.06.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Communication Services Index Bear 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Communication Services Index Bear 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.