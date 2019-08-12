Dmc Global Inc (NASDAQ:BOOM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Dmc Global Inc (NASDAQ:BOOM) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,580,000 shares, an increase of 38.1% from the June 30th total of 2,591,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 374,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.6 days. Approximately 25.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

BOOM traded down $0.61 on Monday, reaching $45.89. The company had a trading volume of 376,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,200. Dmc Global has a fifty-two week low of $30.25 and a fifty-two week high of $76.68. The firm has a market cap of $691.44 million, a PE ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.29. Dmc Global had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 35.18%. The business had revenue of $110.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Dmc Global’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Dmc Global will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. Dmc Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.86%.

In other news, Director Richard P. Graff sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total value of $65,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,981.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Dmc Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Dmc Global by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Dmc Global by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Dmc Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dmc Global by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Dmc Global in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $73.00 price target on shares of Dmc Global and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Dmc Global from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Dmc Global from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Dmc Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dmc Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.33.

DMC Global Inc engages in technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, industrial refrigeration, and other industries.

