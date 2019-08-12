DNotes Price Hits $0.0030 on Major Exchanges (NOTE)

DNotes (CURRENCY:NOTE) traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. During the last seven days, DNotes has traded 31.7% higher against the US dollar. One DNotes coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges including Trade By Trade, Stocks.Exchange and Mercatox. DNotes has a market capitalization of $400,332.00 and $69,635.00 worth of DNotes was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Bitcoin Scrypt (BTCS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

GlobalCoin (GLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000790 BTC.

DNotes Coin Profile

DNotes (CRYPTO:NOTE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 16th, 2014. DNotes’ total supply is 155,043,262 coins and its circulating supply is 135,043,262 coins. DNotes’ official Twitter account is @DNotesCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DNotes is dnotescoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “DNotes is a shared stake concept, placing a large percentage of the coins in the hands of many, increasing personal stake and personal interest in the coin in promoting the long term value of the currency. A rapid acceptance by a very large number of individuals and groups generating the most liquidity and high transactional value is their goal.To ensure the best future for DNotes, their development team will remain focused, swift and agile in the relentless pursuit of technology changes and bring you the best as they become available. The development team is currently working on mobile application integration and development. “

Buying and Selling DNotes

DNotes can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Trade By Trade and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DNotes directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DNotes should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DNotes using one of the exchanges listed above.

