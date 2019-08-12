DOMINOS PIZZA U/ADR (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of DOMINOS PIZZA U/ADR (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

DPUKY opened at $5.57 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.49. DOMINOS PIZZA U/ADR has a 1 year low of $5.45 and a 1 year high of $8.10.

DOMINOS PIZZA U/ADR Company Profile

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Switzerland, Germany, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden. It also leases properties; and leases store equipment to franchisees. The company operates 1,261 stores in the six European markets.

