Domtar (TSE:UFS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $46.08

Shares of Domtar Corp (TSE:UFS) (NYSE:UFS) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$46.08 and last traded at C$46.08, with a volume of 16371 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$46.91.

Separately, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Domtar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$53.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. Domtar’s payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

Domtar Company Profile (TSE:UFS)

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

