Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:DBL)

Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the investment management company on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th.

Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.0% annually over the last three years.

Shares of DBL stock remained flat at $$20.67 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,821. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.70. Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund has a 52-week low of $18.05 and a 52-week high of $21.30.

Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund Company Profile

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It invests in debt securities including residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, U.S Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt, and short-term investments.The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

