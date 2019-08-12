Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.50.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DEI. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 311.5% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. now owns 1,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 102.2% during the 2nd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 2nd quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. 92.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DEI traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $40.59. The stock had a trading volume of 24,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,544. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Douglas Emmett has a 1 year low of $32.32 and a 1 year high of $42.41. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.70.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $230.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

