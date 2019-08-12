DraftCoin (DFT) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $79.00

DraftCoin (CURRENCY:DFT) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. One DraftCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0167 or 0.00000146 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, CoinExchange and Coindeal. DraftCoin has a total market cap of $143,717.00 and approximately $79.00 worth of DraftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DraftCoin has traded 18.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pandacoin (PND) traded up 99.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000091 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded 65.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 19th, 2015. DraftCoin’s total supply is 18,630,859 coins and its circulating supply is 8,630,859 coins. DraftCoin’s official Twitter account is @btcdraft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DraftCoin is btcdraft.com.

DraftCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, YoBit and Coindeal. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DraftCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DraftCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DraftCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

